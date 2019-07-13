Karnataka crisis: MLAs from all parties chill in resorts as Congress-JD(S) try to work out things

Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka political crisis: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka political crisis: It has probably become a cliche to say that Karanataka crisis has entered another day. As all parties try to keep their flock together, their MLAs have been herded together in different resorts. Rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying in Renaissance Hotel in Powai, Mumbai.

Congress-JD(S) MLAs have been nested in resorts near the serene Nandi hills.

"We have booked 34 rooms there. Except for chief minister and a few others, about 30 MLAs are staying there," a senior JD(S) functionary told PTI.

BJP MLAs are staying in a resort in Yelahanka.

On Friday, both camps got some time to think about their strategy as Supreme Court forbade Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar from taking any decision on resignations of MLAs till July 16. The rebel MLAs have already met the speaker and handed him their resignations. Soon after Supreme Court decision came around 12:30 pm Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy rose to speak inside Karnataka Legislative Assembly and asked the House to grant him some time to prove majority. He expressed confidence that his government will be able to prove majority in the assembly. We brought you the LIVE updates all through the day yesterday.

The ruling coalition did have some internal dissidence. However, the fractures became sharper after Congress-led coalition's dismal performance in Lok ​Sabha election 2019.

