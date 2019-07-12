Image Source : Karnataka crisis: Resort politics returns with a bang, MLAs herded in luxury stays amid resignation saga

Its resort politics time again in Karnataka as all three key players -- ruling Congress and JDS and opposition BJP -- have herded their MLAs in luxury stays to keep their flock intact amid the continuing imbroglio triggered by the legislators' resignation saga.

The JDS has chosen the serene surroundings of Nandi Hill on the city outskirts while its partner Congress opted for a star hotel here, sources in the parties said.

The MLAs of the BJP are staying in the cozy comforts of a resort near Yelahanka here and an ultra luxury hotel.

The ruling combine has been fighting to save its 13-month old government after 16 of its MLAs resigned from the assembly, putting question marks on its survival.

While several rebel MLAs have been staying in a Mumbai hotel since their resignations last Saturday, the Congress and JDS are apparently keen to avoid any further erosion in their strength.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's announcement in assembly Friday he would seek a trust vote and expressing confidence of winning it has only further strengthened the resolve of the parties to keep their numbers intact.

In January this year, the Congress and BJP MLAs were shifted to resorts to avoid poaching following a brief spell of instablity then triggered by two independent MLAs withdrawing their support to the government.

Now, the lush green resort spread over 275 acres on the foothills of Nandi Hill overlooking a lake is bustling with activity as over 30 MLAs of the JDS have been accommodated there for the past three days.

We have booked 34 rooms there. Except for chief minister and a few others, about 30 MLAs are staying there, a senior JD(S) functionary told PTI.

BJP sources said their MLAs have been shifted to a resort and a hotel.

The party is apparently concerned that the ruling side could make an attempt to poach on its MLAs, though former chief minister and senior leader Siddaramaiah Friday ruled out any such move.

They (Congress and JDS) are trying to buy time to make some arrangements to keep the government afloat, despite knowing the fact that its end has come.

They are working on some equations, which I doubt will work, BJP spokesperson S Prakash told PTI.

The woes of the ruling coalition, which has been rocked by dissidence within since last year, mounted after its dismal show in Lok Sabha elections.

