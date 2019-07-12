Karnataka crisis: Eyes on assembly speaker, fresh murmurs after JD(S) minister meets senior BJP leaders

Image Source : ANI K R Ramesh Kumar, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Crisis in Karnataka enters another day. On Thursday, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar met 10 of the rebel MLAs after a nudge from the Supreme Court. The MLAs have handed their resignations to the speaker. However, after initially saying that he cannot work at "lightening speed" to decide on the resignations, speaker Ramesh Kumar said that he will examine the resignations all night to see whether they are genuine.

On Thursday, the rebel MLAs were flown into Bengaluru from Mumbai by speacial flight and were taken to Vidhan Soudha (Karnataka State Secretariat) to meet Ramesh Kumar. After the Karnataka crisis began last week, the rebel MLAs had handed their resignations to Ramesh Kumar. However, he maintained all through that the resignations were not in "proper format".

Even after meeting the MLAs on Thursday, Ramesh Kumar said that he will have to check if the resignations were "genuine and voluntary".

Meanwhile, fresh speculations were made after JD(S) leader and Karnataka Tourism Minister Sara Ramesh met senior BJP leaders Muralidhar ​Rao and KS Ishwarappa. The meeting took place at a guest house of the tourism ministry. Political circles are abuzz with guesswork with respect to an understanding between BJP and JD(S).

BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly should take a decision on the resignation of the MLAs at the earliest and should not drag the ongoing constitutional crisis in the state.

Congress received another jolt on Thursday as 10 of its Goa MLAs joined BJP in the presence of BJP working president J P Nadda.

Alarmed by the developments in Karnataka and Goa. The Congress rushed general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia to Madhya Pradesh to close avert any such situation.

According to senior party leaders, Scindia arrived in Bhopal on Thursday afternoon and held discussions with Chief Minister ​Kamal Nath over lunch at his residence.He also visited the state Assembly and interacted with people at the Coffee House. In the evening, Scindia participated in the dinner at the residence of his key supporter and state Cabinet Minister ​Tulsiram Silawat, where most of the state ministers and legislators of both the party and its allies were present.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

