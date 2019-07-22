Karnataka crisis: Fate of fragile Congress-JDS govt likely to be decided with trust vote today, rebels rule out attending session

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Fate of Congress-JDS govt likely to be decided today

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday appealed the rebel MLAs to return and expose the Bharatiya Janata Party during the debate in the House, as the fate of the fragile Congress-JDS government in the state is likely to be decided today with a trust vote in the Assembly. The BJP MLAs, however, ruled out attending the session.

Exuding confidence that today will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said the chief minister was just trying to buy time.

The assembly was adjourned till Monday after the Governor's 1.30 PM deadline and the second one to conclude the confidence motion process by Friday itself was ignored, prolonging the climax to the ceaseless power struggle that has been on for the last three weeks.

However, before adjourning the House on Friday, Speaker Ramesh Kumar extracted a "commitment" from the coalition that the motion of confidence would reach finality on Monday, even as he made it clear that it would not be prolonged further under any circumstances.

If the trust vote is not taken up on Monday, all eyes will be on the next move by the Governor, who has been keeping the Centre posted on the unfolding drama in the state.

Meanwhile, 15 Karnataka rebel Congress and JD-S legislators and 2 Independents on Sunday filed a joint petition in the Supreme Court seeking direction to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to hold the trust vote by 5 pm on Monday.

"We pray for an order directing the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on the vote of confidence moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on July 18 be conducted forthwith and completed on or before 5 p.m. on July 22," said the writ petition by the 15 rebels and two Independents.

The petitions were filed by apex court advocate Disha Rai due to apprehension that the Chief Minister or his ruling Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) coalition partners will make yet another attempt to defer the trial of strength on the trust vote on some pretext or other.

According to the lawyer, since the voting on confidence motion did not take place despite two deadlines on July 19 set by Governor Vajubhai Vala, two Independent MLAs, who withdrew support to the Congress-JD(S) government, are going to move the Supreme Court seeking a direction for conducting a floor test forthwith in the state Assembly.

In their petition, which is likely to be mentioned on Monday, MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, have sought a direction to the HD Kumaraswamy government to hold the floor test on or before 5 pm on July 22, senior advocate Mukul Rohatagi, said.

Amid reports that the government was still trying to prolong the discussion on the confidence motion to delay the floor test in a hope of some kind of relief from the Supreme Court, Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was not trying to cling onto power.

Senior minister and Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar claimed Kumaraswamy has told the Congress that it can appoint any leader of its choice as CM to save the coalition.

There was, however, no confirmation from the JDS that it has made such a proposal though there were reports earlier that such a suggestion by Kumaraswamy was shot down by his father and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Kumaraswamy and the Congress had moved the Supreme Court on Friday, accusing the Governor of interfering with the Assembly proceedings when the debate on the trust vote was underway and sought clarification on its July 17 order, which they said, caused hindrance in issuing whip to the legislators.

Mounting a scathing attack on the BJP on Sunday, Kumaraswamy accused the saffron party of touching a new low by its "immoral politics".

"It is a matter of immense pain and disgust that the BJP has not only taken Karnataka's political scenario to a new low but also touched a new low in the country for immoral politics. The BJP has made a mockery of democracy by taking away several MLAs from ruling coalition forcefully," he said in the statement.

Yeddyurappa said, "As Siddaramaiah, Speaker and Kumaraswamy have said that they will seek majority on Monday, I am 100 per cent confident that things will reach a conclusion."

"I am confident that tomorrow is the last day of the Kumaraswamy government," he told reporters.

"The SC has clearly said in its order that under no circumstances should the 15 MLAs staying in Mumbai be compelled to attend the current assembly session," he said.

If he fails to prove majority on the floor of the House, Kumaraswamy will have to tender the resignation, following which the procedure to form an alternative government will be kickstarted.

Yeddyurappa has claimed that the Congress-JD(S) coalition had just 98 legislators and it has lost the majority, while the BJP led by him, with 106 MLAs, was in a comfortable position to form an alternative government.

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JDS-- had resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, putting the government to the precipice.

