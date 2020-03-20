Image Source : Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM hours before trust vote

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced his resignation from his post after his government fell short of numbers. He said he will meet and submit resignation letter to Governor Lalji Tandon today. The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered Kamal Nath-led Congress government to face floor test in the MP Vidhan Sabha by today after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs resigned from the party. Addressing a press conference, Nath said "I have decided to submit my resignations to the governor. But I will continue to work for the welfare of the people," he said.

The Congress-led government has been pushed to the brink following the resignation of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The state assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on Thursday night accepted the resignations of the remaining 16 rebel Congress MLAs who have been in Bengaluru since March 9.

With this, the resignations of all 22 MLAs in Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp brings down the total strength of the assembly to 206 where the ruling Congress with 92 members and seven allied MLAs is now at least five short of a simple majority of 104. The opposition BJP with 107 MLAs is three more than the simple majority.