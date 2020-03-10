Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kamal Nath writes to MP Governor for removal of 6 ministers from MP cabinet

Amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon seeking immediate removal of six

ministers who belonged to the camp of expelled leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The copy of the letter, shared by a state Congress spokesman, mentioned the names of Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari.

Click here for LIVE updates

Watch | I am very happy and congratulate him. This is 'ghar vapasi', says Yashodhara Scindia, aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia