Jitendra Singh Bablu ousted from BJP days after induction

Jitendra Singh Bablu, who was inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week, has been ousted following a controversy after party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi raised objections.

Joshi had alleged that former BSP MLA Bablu was involved in the torching of her house in July 2009, demanding the cancellation of his membership.

A sitting MP from Allahabad, Joshi claimed that Bablu might have hidden the facts from the party leaders.

"In July 2009, when my house was set ablaze in Lucknow, he (Bablu) was in the forefront and he was found guilty during investigations," Joshi, who was in the Congress at that time, said.

"I believe that he has kept the party in the dark and joined the party. The doors of the BJP are open to all and I have full faith that the state unit president was not aware of his criminal background and that he is an accused in the housing burning case," Joshi had said.

Further, Joshi had said that she would talk to the state and central unit president of the party in this matter and appeal to them to end his membership.

Joshi's house in Lucknow was set afire in 2009, when Mayawati was the chief minister of the state, by alleged BSP supporters protesting over derogatory remarks against the party chief.

