PM Modi upset over BJP MPs missing Rajya Sabha duty, demands list of absentees

PM Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought the list of MPs who were absent from the Rajya Sabha on Monday when the Opposition had moved a statutory resolution against the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021.

Speaking at the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi said that although the Opposition's resolution was defeated, the number of ruling MPs were low, saying "this is the only way left now" as he sought the list of absentees.

The Opposition had demanded division on the resolution in the Rajya Sabha. However, the government managed to pass the Tribunals Reforms Bill 2021, without division. The Bill was approved by the House with a voice vote. The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, was approved by Lok Sabha on August 3. The bill seeks to lay down terms and conditions for the service and tenure of members of various tribunals.

Notably, as many as 20 ruling party MPs were not present in the House when the Opposition MPs had demanded a division. Sources said that the missing MPs have been asked to explain the reason why they skipped the session.

The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on February 13, 2021, proposing to abolish certain more tribunals and authorities and to provide for a mechanism to file an appeal directly to the Commercial Court or the High Courts, as the case may be. However, as the bill could not be passed in the Budget Session of Parliament and there was an immediate need for legislation, the President promulgated the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance 2021 on April 4, 2021.

