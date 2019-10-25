Haryana government formation LIVE | Manohar Lal Khattar gets support from all 7 independent MLAs

Image Source : ANI Manohar Lal Khattar meeting BJP President JP Nadda

Haryana witnessed a hung assembly on Thursday as the BJP and the Congress failed to reach the halfway mark. In recent developments, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress' leading CM candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda arrived in Delhi on Friday, as the BJP is set to stake claim to form a government in the state. India TV brings to you LIVE updates on Haryana government formation as the fight for the chief minister's throne intensifies.

Haryana Government Formation LIVE Updates:

13:22 pm: Manohar Lal Khattar get support from all 7 independent MLAs

All seven independent MLAs will support BJP in forming government in Haryana.

13:00 pm: Ranjit Singh, independent MLA from Raina extends support to BJP

Ranjit Singh, independent candidate from Haryana's Rania constituency, at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi: I have openly said that I extend my support to Bharatiya Janata Party https://t.co/zu5ct7VLgV pic.twitter.com/iGuDEw6VO5 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

12:58 pm: Somvir Sangwan, independent MLA from Dadri extends support to BJP

Somvir Sangwan, Independent Winning Candidate from Haryana's Dadri constituency on being asked if he will extend support to BJP led government: I have given my support. pic.twitter.com/KmhvtCYZDi — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

12:56 pm: Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala shows victory sign at party's MLAs meeting

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala shows victory sign at party's MLAs meeting. JJP's national executive meeting is scheduled to be held in Delhi today.

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala shows victory sign at party's MLAs meeting. JJP's national executive meeting is scheduled to be held in Delhi today. #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019 pic.twitter.com/usOyo45vp5 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

12:37 pm: Meeting at Chautala's residence ends

Meeting at Chautala's residence has ended. Party leaders had gathered at Dushyant Chautala's residence to discuss the further course of action.

12:28 pm: Dushyant Chautala's press conference today

Jananayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala is currently holding a meeting with the leaders of his party at his residence. The leaders are expected to decide on the party's further course of action. A press conference has also been planned for 4 pm at his Janpath residence.

12:21 pm: All independent candidates have extended their support to Bharatiya Janata Party: Gopal Kanda

Independent MLA Gopal Kanda has said that all independent MLAs have extended their support to BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, winning candidate from Sirsa (Haryana) assembly constituency: All independent candidates have extended their support to Bharatiya Janata Party. pic.twitter.com/1naZK3ZpdV — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

12:16 pm: Khattar, Hooda meet top leaders in Delhi

A day after results threw up a hung assembly in Haryana, the scene of action shifted to Delhi on Friday with Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar and his Congress rival Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the city to strategise on the formation of a government. Both the BJP and the Congress are making hectic efforts to woo the Independents -- some are already in the national capital -- and the smaller parties in a bid to shore up their numbers, sources in the parties said.

12:15 pm: Dushyant Chautala to meet MLAs, father in Tihar

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, who has emerged as a kingmaker in Haryana, will meet his 10 legislators on Friday at his residence to decide on the future course of the party. He will also meet his father Ajay Chautala, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, before taking a final decision on the future course of action. The Haryana Assembly poll verdict threw up a fractured mandate with the Congress winning 31 of the 90 seats at stake and the BJP bagging 40 seats. The half-way mark is 46.

12:10 pm: BJP claiming support of all 7 independent winning MLAs

Nayan Pal Rawat​ of Prithla is the latest independent MLA to support BJP.

Nayan Pal Rawat, Independent candidate from Haryana's Prithala assembly constituency: I extend my support to Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP). I have met JP Nadda Ji. pic.twitter.com/etrYHcCQAj — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

11:48 am: Manohar Lal Khattar reached JP Nadda's residence

Manohar Lal Khattar has reached the residence of BJP President JP Nadda in a bid to finalise numbers for government formation.

Delhi: #Haryana CM ML Khattar arrives at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party Working President JP Nadda. pic.twitter.com/SaQKozMiSE — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

11:45 am: Three independent candidates in BJP's corner

Gopal Kanda, Sangwan, Ranjit Singh -- three independent MLAs set to back BJP unconditionally.

11:40 am: We will form the government in Haryana, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar has said that he is all set to form government in Haryana. Khattar is in Delhi right now.

11:20 am: Haryana CM Khattar arrives at Haryana Bhawan, Delhi

Haryana CM ML Khattar arrives at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi to hold a meeting with BJP Working President JP Nadda and BJP Haryana In-charge Anil Jain.

11:00 am: BJP will again form government in the state: Anil Jain

BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain said on Friday, "with the blessing of people of Haryana, we will again form government in the state. We have emerged as the single largest party."

BJP has won 40 seats out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana.

10:45 am: Haryana: JJP to hold MLAs, national executive meeting

After winning 10 seats in 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to hold MLAs meeting and national executive meeting on Friday followed by a press conference at 4 pm.

The party is likely to declare their support in the formation of the new Haryana government.

10:00 am: Subhash Barala on Haryana election results

BJP President Subhash Barala: People have given a mandate to BJP. However, we will introspect on why did the party get 7 seats less this time. Both the party and I will learn from the results of these elections. We'll take steps to strengthen the party in the state.

Independent candidates have come with BJP. The government will be formed under the leadership of ML Khattar Ji. He is coming to Delhi today to hold discussions, says Subhash Barala

09:45 am: Khattar to meet JP Nadda today

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to hold a meeting with BJP Working President JP Nadda and party's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain today.

09:30 am: Khattar departs for Delhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar leaves for Delhi from Chandigarh.

Haryana CM ML Khattar leaves for Delhi from Chandigarh; He will hold a meeting with BJP Working President JP Nadda and BJP Haryana In-charge Anil Jain today. pic.twitter.com/tzxjygJgN1 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

09:00 am: 'Kingmaker' Dushyant Chautala to meet JJP MLAs today

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, who has emerged as kingmaker in Haryana, will be meeting his 10 legislators in Delhi on Friday to decide which party to support in order to form the next government in the state, sources said on Thursday.

The Haryana Assembly poll verdict threw up a fractured mandate with the Congress winning 31 of the 90 seats at stake and the BJP bagging 40 seats. The half-way mark is 46.

Though Chautala has remained non-committal on whether his party would support the BJP or the Congress, party sources said that he is likely to meet Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah soon.

Sources also said that the BJP too would like to have him on board and make him an equal stakeholder in the state government as it would help reduce dependence on Independents, even though many of them are BJP rebels.