Fadnavis meets Amit Shah; refuses to comment on government formation in Maharashtra

Amid the ongoing tussle with its ally Shiv Sena over the government formation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. Fadnavis had arrived in Delhi Monday morning to meet Shah, party insiders said. The meeting was held at Shah's residence. Following his meet with Shah, Fadnavis said he does not want to comment on the government formation in Maharashtra.

"I don't want to comment on anything anyone is saying on new Govt formation. All I want to say is that the new Govt will be formed soon, I am confident," Fadnavis said.

The BJP had won 105 seats in the Assembly polls, results of which were declared on October 24, while the Sena got 56.

However, the two parties, which fought the polls in an alliance, have got caught in a stalemate over the chief minister's post, with the Sena demanding equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting it.

Earlier, sources had said that the meeting between Fadnavis and Shah will be to discuss aid from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to farmers affected by unseasonal rains across the state.

Incidentally, earlier in the day, the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had raised the "mysterious silence" of Shah, who heads the BJP, on the deadlock over the formation of a government.

The term of the current Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut to meet Maharashtra Governor today

Also Read | NCP to mull alternative if BJP-Sena fail to form govt: Nawab Malik