Devendra Fadnavis likely to resign as Maharashtra Assembly tenure nears end

As the tenure of Maharashtra Assembly comes to an end on November 9, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is very likely to resign from his post on Saturday. According to various media reports, Fadnavis is slated to resign after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The chief minister, however, is waiting for a final word by the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, before he takes the move to resign.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who hasn't blinked in the protracted battle of nerves with the senior alliance partner, was quoted as saying that the Amit Shah-led party should approach him only if ready to give Sena the CMs post.

On Thursday, Thackeray chaired a meeting of Sena's new MLAs for over an hour, during which the legislators reiterated that the "equal sharing of posts and responsibilities" formula agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena on Friday remained firm on its demand for sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra and asked the BJP not to misuse the provision of "caretaker" government to remain in power in the state.

The BJP should approach the Uddhav Thackeray-led party only if it agrees to share the chief minister's post with the junior saffron ally, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the term of the existing assembly is ending on November 9, the Sena spokesman while talking to reporters.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the October 21 polls winning 105 seats, and its ally Sena, distant second largest with 56 seats, have not staked claim to form a government together or separately till now.

The two parties, which contested the election under the aegis of 'Mahayuti', are bickering over sharing chief ministerial post since October 24, when the poll results were out.

The NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the election to the 288-member assembly where the majority mark is 145.

