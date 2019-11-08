Aaditya Thackeray holds late night meet with Shiv Sena MLAs at Mumbai hotel

As the uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray held a meeting with newly-elected party MLAs at a hotel in Mumbai early Friday. According to news agency ANI, Aaditya Thackeray arrived at Hotel Rangsharda late on Thursday and left about 1 am on Friday. MLAs of the Shiv Sena are lodged at the hotel to prevent poaching attempts.

The Worli MLA-elect has been projected as the next chief minister by party leaders.

The MLAs will be staying at the hotel for the next two days that are considered very crucial for the government formation as the term of the incumbent government ends today.

They were shifted to the hotel after a meeting with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence "Matoshree".

The Shiv Sena, which fought the election with the BJP, is not ready to settle for anything less than an equal share in cabinet portfolios and the chief minister's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

