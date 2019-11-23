Never, never, never: Fadnavis' old tweet against NCP resurfaces

Image Source : PTI 'Never Never Never', Devendra Fadnavis' new found deputy was once a 'motivated rumour'

Devendra Fadnavis' words on September 26, 2014, are ironic as he forms a government with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Ahead of the Assembly polls in 2014, BJP's CM candidate Devendra Fadnavis had outrightly denied reports of BJP teaming up with NCP. And as things stand right now, Devendra Fadnavis has just begun his second stint as CM of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar, who is the main accused in the irrigation scam, is his deputy.

BJP will never never never have any alliance with NCP. Rumours are motivated. We exposed their corruption in assembly. Others were silent.

In 2019, leading up to the Maharashtra assembly election, BJP attacked Ajit Pawar, who is facing investigations in the irrigation scam of Rs 20,000 crores. The scam reportedly took place when Pawar was Maharashtra's water resource minister.

As it is commonly said, 'Never say no in politics'. And it fits right in, considering how BJP has turned the tables in the state after it looked like the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance would form a government led by Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. The alliance government was likely to feature a 16-14-12 distribution of ministries between the three parties.

However, the surprise swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis with the support of Ajit Pawar on Saturday morning has wronged all permutations and combinations that the three parties may have been running in the last few days. (At least as of now.)

In the wee hours of Saturday, the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari did the formalities required before swearing-in the CM and the deputy CM. President's rule was revoked and at 07:50 am Fadnavis and Pawar were sworn in.