Delhi violence: Scuffle breaks out between Congress, BJP MPs in LS as opposition firm on Shah’s resignation

A file photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Several scuffles broke out between parliamentarians from Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha on Monday as opposition protested the sectarian clashes in the National Capital, which have left at least 46 persons dead. Congress MPs were also seen holding placards as they demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to maintain the law and order situation in Delhi.

At least two Congress MPs, including Gaurav Gogoi and Ravneet Singh Bittu (MP from Ludhiana), rushed towards the treasury benches as they shouted slogans against the home minister. Several BJP MPs, including Delhi’s Ramesh Bidhuri, were seen chasing their Congress counterparts.

India TV’s Vijai Lakshmi reports that several MPs entered into minor scuffles, where they were seen shoving each other.

The house had to be adjourned after the disruptive scenes in the House, as Speaker Om Birla tried in vain to restore order.

The Congress also shared a Twitter post in which they demanded Shah’s resignation.

