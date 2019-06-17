Delhi-NCR witness monsoon's first rain, weather turns pleasant

Delhi-NCR witnessed monsoon's first rain on Monday, with the temperature in the national capital recording a drop. It came as a huge relief for the people of Delhi and surrounding areas as the mercury fell by several notches. During the day, the sky remained cloudy while some places saw rain.

According to India Meteorological Department, maximum temperature fell to 33.3 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average. Minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

There were light rains in some places in the national capital with rainfall of 0.6 mm being recorded in Safdarjung.

Northern states such as Punjab and Haryana also saw temperature going down substantially following instances of light rains on Monday.

An western disturbance over Pakistan and effects of cyclone Vayu are behind the moisture laden winds travelling to north India.

On Tuesday as well, Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy sky with predictions of thunderstorm and light rains in the evening. There could be gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover between 27-31 degrees Celsius.

An IMD official said rains are expected till Thursday, which will help keep the mercury under control.

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi in the first week of July.