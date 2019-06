Delhi: Gopal Rai inaugurates mohalla clinics, shown black flags by BJP workers

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai Saturday inaugurated two mohalla clinics in his Babarpur constituency amid a protest by BJP workers.

According to the minister, BJP workers staged a protest against the inauguration of a mohalla clinic in North Ghonda. There was no immediate reaction available from the BJP.

After the event, Rai shared a video of the protest on Twitter and sought to know "why the BJP is scared of the opening of a mohalla clinic".

In the video, some people are seen waiving black flags and those of the BJP at the event while supporters of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are heard raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vice-chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, Jasmine Shah, also took to Twitter to criticise the BJP.

"The most disgusting kind of politics at display in Delhi... BJP leaders opposing the inauguration of a mohalla clinic for the poor. Yes, you read that right," he said.

The Aam Aadmi mohalla clinics will provide quality primary healthcare services in Babarpur area at the doorstep, Rai said in a statement.

The AAP government has set a target of setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics across the national capital, a move aimed at providing primary healthcare facilities in the neighbourhood, the statement said.

The mohalla clinics inaugurated on Saturday will provide medical facilities based on standard treatment protocols, which include curative care for common illnesses like fever, diarrhoea, skin problems, respiratory problems, among others, it said.

All lab investigations will be carried out by the empanelled laboratory for the clinics. All drugs according to the essential drug list will be provided free of cost to patients, it added.

