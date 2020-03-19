Coronavirus: AAP, Congress demand opening of private hospitals for testing suspects

The Congress party on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in demanding the opening of private hospitals to coronavirus suspects wanting to undergo medical examinations, as both the outfits expressed concern over the low rates of testing of patients in the country.
Calling for a national level fight against the pandemic on a war footing, Singh said he would take up the issue of testing by private hospitals and labs with the Prime Minister on Friday during the latter's proposed video conference with all the Chief Ministers.
Fight Against Coronavirus
- DOs & DON’Ts: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: Symptoms, Risks
- TRAVEL : Restrictions, safety measures
- FAQs: Be Informed
With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, the Centre has to consider reviewing its policy, stressed the Chief Minister, making it clear that he did not agree with the current policy of the government of India in this regard.
Given the fact that Punjab had private labs in all the major cities, it was not logical for a corona suspect to have to travel to Chandigarh or some other place to get himself tested from a government facility only, said Amarinder Singh, adding that only in case of doubt should such a person be required to go elsewhere for a second test.
The Chief Minister was speaking at a summit conclave to mark the third anniversary of his government.