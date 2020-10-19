Image Source : PTI 'Choose hope over fear, truth over lies': Chidambaram invokes Biden in appeal to Bihar voters

Invoking US democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday asked voters in Bihar to "choose hope over fear and truth over lies."

"Joe Biden, the Democratic Party candidate in the US elections, said yesterday that 'We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and, yes, truth over lies'," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

He said that's a good vow that the people of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere should take when they go to the polling booths in October and November to vote.

Chidambaram also hailed the reelection of Jacinda Ardern as the Prime Minister of New Zealand. "It gives us hope that decency and progressive values can win elections in a democracy," he remarked.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

Also, by polls for a Lok Sabha seat and 56 Assembly seats across 12 states - including 28 in Madhya Pradesh - are scheduled for the first week of November.

