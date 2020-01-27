Monday, January 27, 2020
     
Breaking: In a historic move, Jagan govt abolishes Legislative Council in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday abolished the Legislative Council, the upper house of the state legislature.

New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2020 18:37 IST
A file photo of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday abolished the Legislative Council, the upper house of the state legislature. The Centre is now expected to act on the request of the Andhra Pradesh government.

With just nine members, the ruling YSR Congress is in minority in the 58-member Legislative Council. The opposition Telugu Desam Party has an upper hand with 28 members and the ruling party could get a majority in the House only in 2021.

The move by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet came after the Jaganmohan Reddy government last week failed to pass in the Upper House of the state legislature two crucial Bills related to its plan of having three capitals for the state.

(with PTI inputs)

