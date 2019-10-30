Image Source : AP BJP not surprised by Shiv Sena's attitude in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not surprised by Shiv Sena's attitude on government formation in Maharashtra. Party leaders said negotiations and demands usually happen in politics and "everyone tries to make use of opportunities".

BJP leaders also asserted that despite all differences, the Shiv Sena will eventually come on the same page with the saffron party to form the government.

"It's not a bad thing to place demands in politics. Shiv Sena has got an opportunity, and they are doing that. Their job is to demand, and our job is to solve the differences," a BJP national spokesperson told IANS.

"Even after parting ways in 2014, and contesting elections separately, we had eventually come together to form the government. And this time, we contested the polls together. There is no questions of any separation again," he said.

Sources say the top leadership of BJP has told Shiv Sena that it won't be getting the post of Chief Minister, and will have to remain content with the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

A top BJP leader said: "Shiv Sena knows it very well that they won't get the post of CM. However, they are doing the politics of pressure over the issue. By creating pressure over the CM post, the party is trying to bag key departments like that of Finance and Home. Aditya Thackeray's stature is not higher than a Deputy CM's."

Sources say BJP and Shiv Sena are also compelled to stay together to mitigate any challenge posed by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

"Shiv Sena may talk about having their options open but they are also aware that if Congress-NCP come together to form the government, their (Sena's) aggressive Hindu politics would be affected," a BJP leader said.

According to sources, the BJP may also concede CM post to Aditya Thackeray to keep itself in power and to avoid a Congress-NCP coalition. But Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also fears that if Aditya-led government collapses, it would be a 'political feticide'. Keeping this in mind, Uddhav believes it would be good idea to form the government with the BJP after bagging key departments.

Sources believe the BJP does not have much options as well. It won't form the government with the Congress in any circumstances. And the BJP-NCP relation further soured after Enforcement Directorate's action against Sharad Pawar during the election season.

The NCP also believes that aligning with the BJP would look like attaining a shield for itself against the central agencies.

Considering the entire scenario, sources say a BJP-Shiv Sena government would eventually be formed.

Amid the drill to form the government, the BJP Legislative Party meet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in Mumbai wherein Devendra Fadnavis' name would be approved for the post of Chief Minister.

According to BJP sources, party president Amit Shah would hold talks with Uddhav Thackeray to iron out differences.

