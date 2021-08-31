Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP leaders Biswajit Das, Manatosh Nath join Mamata's Trinamool Congress

Two leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday. BJP MLA Biswajit Das and councillor Manatosh Nath joined the saffron party at a ceremony in Kolkata.

In an interaction post the joining, Das said he has returned to his "home" and will continue to work for people of the state and constituency.

"Due to some misunderstandings, some changes were made that shouldn't have been made. I've returned to my home now and I will continue to work for people of my state and constituency," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh had joined the TMC, alleging that BJP was indulging in vindictive politics. He had switched over to the BJP from TMC in March, days ahead of the state elections. Earlier, he was the TMC Youth president of Bishnupur town in Bankura district and also a councillor of the local civic body.

