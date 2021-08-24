'Love' for Muslim vote stopped you from paying tributes to Kalyan, UP BJP chief asks Akhilesh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking if the "love" for the Muslim vote bank prevented him from paying tributes to former state CM Kalyan Singh, who died after prolonged illness.

A Hindutva icon and an OBC Lodh caste leader, Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of the state when the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by 'Kar Sevaks' in 1992.

He had died on Saturday after prolonged illness at a Lucknow hospital, after which his body was kept in Lucknow for some time before the BJP leader’s cremation with full state honours at Bansi Ghat in Bulandshahr's Narora town on Monday.

ALSO READ: Kalyan Singh's mortal remains consigned to flames with full state honours in Bulandshahr

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Swatantra Dev Singh in a Hindi tweet said Yadav could not come barely one kilometre from his residence to Mall Avenue in Lucknow to pay tributes to Kalyan Singh.

"Has the love for the Muslim vote bank stopped him from paying tributes to the biggest leader of the backward class," he asked taking a swipe at Yadav.

ALSO READ: We lost a capable leader: PM Modi pays last respects to former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh in Lucknow