Back in action, Rahul asks Bihar Congress workers to reach out to people virtually

It was not long ago when while interacting with few reporters inside the Parliament premises, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi told that he was not making any appointments in the party. This was the day when his old friend and Congress's then Chief whip Jyotiraditya Scindia had left Congress alleging that it was not the 'same old congress'. Rahul then told us that Scindia was the only leader who could 'walk straight in his house any time'. In fact, a state PCC member who happened to come out of the Parliament while Rahul Gandhi was interacting with reporters at the main porch confirmed his statement.

However, with Bihar Assembly Elections around the corner, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has sprung in action. Rahul held a meeting with Congress leaders in Bihar and took stock of the situation. Till sometime back, Rahul was reluctant in meeting leaders but now he is strategizing things for a crucial state like Bihar which goes to the polls in next couple of months.

The meeting went on for several hours, with leaders giving their suggestions and some taking potshots against the present Bihar in charge Shakti Sinh Gohil and the PCC chief. A senior Congress leader from the state in the meeting said Rahul does not meet people, he should meet people more often. This leader asked Rahul Gandhi to open some 'khidki Darwaza' (doors and windows) for the leaders of the congress party so that they can meet him. This senior leader also said that the party is already too late and it's high time that they come up with a strategy to fight Bihar elections.

Most of the leaders were of the opinion that the party should try to forge a Mahagathbandadhan with like-minded parties and should not look haphazard as it was during the Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi asked leaders to be more active on digital platforms as Bihar election campaigning will largely be a virtual one. Rahul asked leaders to utilise social media as much as they can.

Party is already in touch with the leaders of 4 other like-minded parties to stitch an alliance. Rahul asked state leaders to take all crucial decisions and start working for elections.

This meeting is an indication that Rahul Gandhi who was earlier reluctant even in giving appointments to senior leaders is now engaging himself in making election strategy for the party amidst the growing chorus who leaders asking him to become the president of the congress party again.

