Amravati issue: Pawan Kalyan meets Nadda amid talk of alliance

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, the founder of Jana Sena Party, on Monday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working President J.P. Nadda in New Delhi amid talk of an alliance.

The two parties are understood to have agreed to work together in Andhra Pradesh in view of the situation arising out of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government's proposal to shift the state capital out of Amaravati.

The development comes close on the heels of BJP making its stand clear on the three-capital proposal. Party's core committee on January 11 demanded that Amaravati should continue as the state capital.

Both Jana Sena and BJP are likely to make a joint statement on the Amaravati issue.

Pawan Kalyan briefed Nadda on the developments in the state, especially the ongoing protests by Amaravati farmers over the proposal to shift administrative capital to Visakhapatnam and judicial capital to Kurnool.

Following the humiliating defeat in last year's elections, Pawan Kalyan has been dropping indications that he is willing to join hands with the BJP.

Pawan Kalyan had campaigned for the TDP-BJP combine in 2014 elections. He later severed ties with both the parties and conducted the previous polls in alliance with the Left parties.

Jana Sena could win just one seat in the 175-member state Assembly. Pawan Kalyan himself lost the polls from both the constituencies he contested.

