Thackeray clan see another 'son-rise'

Image Source : AMIT THACKERAY FACEBOOK Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has also been inducted into the party today

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday formally launched his 27-year-old son Amit Thackeray at the party's first mega-convention. Amit Thackeray's name was announced by a senior leader Bala Nandgaonkar and greeted with a standing ovation by the 20,000-plus gathering at the NSE Ground, Goregaon. Accepting the 'abhishek' honour, Amit Thackeray folded his hands -- and taking a leaf out of his uncle Uddhav Thackeray's book -- stepped forward on the stage, bowed and prostrated, and expressed his gratitude to the party leaders and workers.

It may be recalled that when Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as Chief Minister at a mega-function in Shivaji Park on November 28, the senior Thackeray had prostrated himself on the stage to express his thanks to the people of the state.

"This is my first-ever address on a public platform in the past 14 years of the party and my 27 years (age)... I am truly overwhelmed. This would not have been possible without the guidance and encouragement of Raj-Saheb Thackeray," he said in his brief speech.

There were loud applause from his parents, Raj and Sharmila Thackeray, who basked in the glory, as well as Amit's wife Mitali Borude-Thackeray, his grandmother, other relatives, party leaders and office-bearers and activists.

With Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray in the government, Amit Thackeray becomes another third-generation to rise from the state's pre-eminent Thackeray clan.