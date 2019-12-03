Even Modi won't get SPG cover once he demits office: Amit Shah tears into Opposition

Amit Shah speaking in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah today tore into the Opposition during his reply in Rajy Sabha that was debating the SPG bill. Rejecting the Opposition charge that SPG was brought as a "political vendetta" against the Gandhi family, Amit Shah said the bill has nothing to do with it. "SPG cover of Gandhi family was removed before this bill was tabled." Amit Shah said.

Shah also said that if Prime Minister Modi demits office, he will also not get Special Protection Group's cover. "Modi ji will also not get SPG cover when he demits office," Amit Shah said while asserting that bill is for all.

On a security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence last week, the home minister said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident, wherein three personnel have also been suspended.

The security breach occurred at Congress General Secretary Priyanak Gandhi's Lodhi Estate residence last week when five people reached the porch area on pretext of getting a photo clicked. At around 2 pm on November 26, a black Scorpio SUV drove towards Priyanka Gandhi's residence and as a meeting was going on in her office, her aide came out and enquired what they wanted. The car occupants, comprising two men, three women and a child, said they just wanted to have a photo clicked with Priyanka Gandhi.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha passes the SPG Amendment Bill; Congress MPs walk out of house in protest

ALSO READ | Issue of withdrawal of SPG cover for Gandhis raised in Lok Sabha