Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha passes the SPG Amendment Bill; Congress MPs walk out of house in protest (Representational image)

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. According to the amendment, the SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

It will also provide security to former prime ministers and their immediate family members staying with them at the residence allotted for a period of five years from the date on which they cease to hold the office.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs walked out of the house in protest.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: "We support all steps that are taken for the security of PM Modi. But your (Home Minister Amit Shah) speech has made it clear that there is a political vendetta. You are targeting a family that has sacrificed two lives for the nation."

Home Minister Amit Shah on SPG Bill said: "Gandhi family members have been on several trips without informing. Instances like this have happened about 600 times. What secrets were hidden? Look at Rajnath ji, for many years security personnel even dropped him till the toilet yet he never said anything."

(With inputs from agencies)