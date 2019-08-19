AgustaWestland: Delhi court reserves order on cancellation of Non-Bailable Warrant against Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri

Image Source : FILE Ratul Puri, former Executive Director of Moser Baer and nephew of Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew and former Executive Director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL) did not get any relief on Monday as a special court in Delhi reserved its order on cancellation of non bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

The non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri has been issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to AgustaWestland scam. Ratul Puri faces allegations of receiving kickbacks in the controversial VVIP chopper deal. Ratul Puri had challenged the non-bailable warrant in the court.

On Sunday, Puri got another jolt as Central Bureau of Investogation (CBI) filed an FIR against him in another case. The FIR was filed after Central Bank of India accused the now-defunct Moser Baer India Limited and its senior management of a fraud worth Rs 364 crore.

In its complaint, Canara Bank has accused that the senior management of Moser Baer misappropriated funds it borrowed from the bank.

Moser Baer had taken loans from various banks and went for loan re-structuring many a times. After it was not able to pay the money to Central Bank of India, the bank carried out a forensic audit of the loan account following which it accused Moser Baer of committing a fraud.

Ratul Puri is a former Executive Director of Moser Baer.

CBI has booked the senior management for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption. CBI on Sunday, conducted search at six locations including residence and offices of the company and its directors who are accused of fraud.