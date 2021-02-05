Actors Deepankar De, Bharat Kaul and Lovely Maitra join TMC ahead of polls in Bengal

Image Source : ANI Actors Deepankar De, Bharat Kaul and Lovely Maitra join TMC ahead of polls

Actors Deepankar De, Bharat Kaul, and Lovely Maitra joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday, ahead of the assembly polls in the state. Musician Shaona Khan was also among those who became a part of the Mamata-Banerjee-led TMC today.

The four artists joined the party in the presence of state minister Bratya Basu at Trinamool Bhavan.

West Bengal will go to polls in April-May later this year. The Trinamool Congress is facing staunch opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP national president JP Nadda will visit West Bengal on Saturday to kickstart the party's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. He will launch the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' to garner public support in the poll-bound state.

The BJP has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February and March to drum up support for the assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Haldia in Bengal on February 7. He will inaugurate multi-crore infrastructure projects. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to the event.

