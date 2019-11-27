Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia and Manmohan, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia and Manmohan, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invited them for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2019 23:10 IST
Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia and Manmohan, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in
Image Source : ANI

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia and Manmohan, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invited them for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence here. The Congress tweeted a photo of the two leaders from its official Twitter handle.

He invited Gandhi for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in that will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Thursday. From Gandhi's residence, Aaditya Thackeray reached Singh's residence and invited the former prime minister for the swearing-in ceremony of his father. He told reporters that he met the two senior Congress leaders and sought their blessings.

RELATED VIDEO | Preprations underway for the oath ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow at Shivaji Park, Mumbai

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News