59 Congress office bearers resign in Rajasthan, protest removal of Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sachin Pilot/FILE

At least 59 office bearers of Congress party's Tonk unit in Rajasthan have tendered their resignations. The move comes as a protest against the removal of Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC chief. Earlier in the day, the Congress party stripped dissident leader Sachin Pilot of the posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president for revolting against CM Ashok Gehlot. Two other Rajasthan ministers Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also sacked from the state cabinet after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

The Ashok Gehlot camp has claimed that they enjoyed the support of 109 MLAs, a claim contested by the Pilot loyalists. The MLAs belonging to Pilot camp have demanded a floor test in the state assembly to know the number of legislators backing CM Gehlot. Senior party leader and Sardarshahr MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma claimed that the figure of 109 being projected in the support of Ashok Gehlot is incorrect.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priya Dutt said that the Congress party has lost two young leaders -- Jyotiraditya Scindia and now Sachin Pilot. "Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don't believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times," Dutt said in a tweet.

