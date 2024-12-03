Visa, consular services at Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala suspended until further notice

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Monday, December 2, 2024, activists from the Hindu community staged a protest in Agartala over alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In a significant development, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has announced the suspension of all visa and consular services until further notice, citing security concerns. This decision follows a breach of the mission's premises by a group of protesters on Monday, who were demonstrating against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

Md. Al-Ameen, the first secretary to the Bangladesh mission, confirmed the suspension, stating that the action was taken in light of the current security situation. "Given the circumstances, all visa and consular services will remain suspended immediately until further notice," Al-Ameen said.

The protest, which escalated into the breach of the Bangladesh mission’s premises, was triggered by the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been accused of sedition in Bangladesh. The protesters in Agartala voiced their opposition to the arrest as well as to alleged attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

In response to the incident, local police took swift action, registering a suo motu case and arresting seven individuals involved in the breach. Additionally, four police officers were reprimanded for neglecting their duties, including the suspension of three sub-inspectors and the reassignment of a deputy superintendent of police.

The Indian government expressed its concern over the breach, calling the incident "deeply regrettable," and emphasised the importance of maintaining diplomatic decorum.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, a court hearing regarding the bail petition for Chinmoy Krishna Das was postponed to January 2, after reports emerged that no lawyers represented him due to threats from a politically motivated group of lawyers.

The suspension of services in Agartala has led to uncertainty for individuals seeking visa or consular assistance, with authorities urging the public to remain patient until further updates are provided.

