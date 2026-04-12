Tripura TTAADC polls: 173 candidates battle across 28 seats in Tribal heartland; security heightened

Agartala:

Polling for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections will be held today, marking an important political event in the northeastern state. Voters from tribal regions are heading to polling stations to elect their representatives for the 28-member council.

The election will be held across all eight districts of Tripura, with a total of 1,257 polling booths set up to ensure smooth voting. Authorities have made arrangements to manage the process efficiently and maintain order during polling hours.

A large electorate of 9,62,547 registered voters is eligible to take part in the election. These voters will decide the outcome for 173 candidates who are contesting from different political parties.

Security heightened

Major parties in the fray include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tripura Motha Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Indian National Congress.

"All preparations for holding the tribal council elections have been completed as the polling personnel have started reaching respective stations," State Election Commission secretary Anurag Sen told reporters.

Claiming that elaborate security arrangements have been made, he said an additional 24 companies of central forces have already been deployed for poll duties.

"We have made elaborate police arrangements for this. TSR and Civil Police will be deployed at all polling stations... The central government has provided us with 24 companies of CAPF... 12 companies are of BSF, 10 of SSB, and two of CRPF. This additional force will be deployed in all 28 constituencies," he added.

About TTAADC

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is an autonomous administrative body in Tripura, established under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. It governs tribal-majority areas, promoting self-governance, cultural preservation, and socio-economic development of indigenous communities through local legislation and administrative powers.