Tripura Tribal Areas Council (TTAADC) election 2026: Full poll schedule, parties, candidates and total voters

Agartala:

The polling to elect the 28 members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be held a single phase on April 12 and the counting of votes will be conducted five days later on April 17. This year, the TTAADC elections will witness a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Tipra Motha and the Left Front.

For these elections, adequate security has been made, and Civil Police and TSR have been deployed at all polling stations. Additionally, 24 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) - 12 of the Border Security Force (BSF), 10 of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and two of Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) - have been deployed.

"We are making all necessary arrangements for law and order and security. Vehicle deployment has also been completed, and our teams are constantly in the field coordinating with officers at all levels," West Tripura District Magistrate and District Election Officer, Vishal Kumar, told news agency ANI, while expressing confidence that the elections will be held in a free and fair manner.

What's the poll schedule?

Notification date: March 18

Last date for filing nomination: March 25

Scrutiny of nomination: March 26

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: March 28

Polling date: April 12

Counting of votes: April 17

What about the parties and alliance?

The TTAADC elections 2026 will be a triangular contest between the BJP, the Tipra Motha and the Left Front. The BJP and the Tipra Motha are members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but are contesting these elections separately. Talking about the Left Front, it comprises the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Forward Bloc, the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (India).

Additionally, the Congress and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) are also contesting the polls.

Who are the candidates?

Serial Number Constituency TMP BJP Left Front 1 Damchharra–Jampui Bhaba Ranjan Reang Rabindra Reang Barendra Reang 2 Machmara Swapan Kumar Chakma Manju Rani Sarkar Babul Debnath 3 Dasda–Kanchanpur Umasankar Reang Sailendra Nath Ramakanta Nath 4 Karamchhara Ratish Tripura Bimal Kanti Chakma Sadhan Chakma 5 Chhawmanu Hangsa Kumar Tripura Esmel Joy Tripura Khusiram Tripura 6 Manu–Chailengta Hollywood Chakma Sukesh Datta Barua Rahul Das 7 Demchhara–Kachuchhara Dhirendra Debbarma Bipin Debbarma Badarbhum Halam 8 Ganganagar–Gandachhara Khtrojoy Reang Bhumika Nanda Reang Dhanchamani Reang 9 Halahali–Asharambari Prasmit Debbarma Ananta Debbarma Karim Debbarma 10 Kulai–Champahour Rajeswar Debbarma Bimal Debbarma Atul Debbarma 11 Maharanipur–Teliamura Utpal Debbarma (Uomthai) Billow Jamatia Ratan Kishore Jamatia 12 Ramchandraghat James Debbarma Devid Debbarma Samaresh Debbarma 13 Simna–Tamakari Rabindra Debbarma Indrajit Debbarma Amulya Debbarma 14 Bodhjungnagar–Wakkinagar Runiel Debbarma Ranabir Debbarma Sanjit Debbarma 15 Jirania Jagadish Debbarma Abhijit Debbarma Radhacharan Debbarma 16 Mandainagar–Pulinpur Jiten Debbarma Rajesh Debbarma Surjya Debbarma 17 Pekuarjala–Janmejoynagar Gita Debbarma Majee Debbarma Brajalal Debbarma 18 Takarjala–Jampaijala Suraj Debbarma Nirmal Debbarma Benilal Debbarma 19 Amtali–Golaghati Buddha Kumar Debbarma Kanuraj Debbarma Brinda Debbarma 20 Killa–Bagma Purna Chandra Jamatia Amar Jamatia Amrita Sadhan Jamatia 21 Maharani–Chelagang Chandra Kumar Jamatia Samrat Jamatia Haradhan Jamatia 22 Kathalia–Mirja–Rajapur David Murasing Padma Lochan Tripura Parikshit Murasing 23 Ampinagar Kamal Kalai Sadagar Kalai Prithwiraj Koloi 24 Raima Valley Dhananjoy Tripura Samir Ranjan Tripura Sumati Ranjan Chakma 25 Nutanbazar–Malbasa Sujoy Uchoi Abindra Reang Magendra Reang 26 Birchandranagar–Kalashi Kenaram Reang Sanjib Reang Narendra Reang 27 Purba Muhuripur–Buratali Debajit Tripura Abhijit Tripura Barjung Tripura 28 Silachhari–Manubankul Manindra Tripura Kanijaong Mog Uchathoi Mog

What about the voters?

As per the information provided by the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC), around 9.62 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in the TTAADC elections this year. Of these, 4.82 lakh are male, 4.80 lakh are female and six are third gender voters.