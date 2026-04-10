Tripura Tribal Areas Council (TTAADC) election 2026: Full poll schedule, parties, candidates and total voters

The polling to elect the 28 members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be held a single phase on April 12 and the counting of votes will be conducted five days later on April 17. This year, the TTAADC elections will witness a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Tipra Motha and the Left Front.
For these elections, adequate security has been made, and Civil Police and TSR have been deployed at all polling stations. Additionally, 24 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) - 12 of the Border Security Force (BSF), 10 of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and two of Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) - have been deployed.
"We are making all necessary arrangements for law and order and security. Vehicle deployment has also been completed, and our teams are constantly in the field coordinating with officers at all levels," West Tripura District Magistrate and District Election Officer, Vishal Kumar, told news agency ANI, while expressing confidence that the elections will be held in a free and fair manner.
What's the poll schedule?
- Notification date: March 18
- Last date for filing nomination: March 25
- Scrutiny of nomination: March 26
- Last date for withdrawal of nomination: March 28
- Polling date: April 12
- Counting of votes: April 17
What about the parties and alliance?
The TTAADC elections 2026 will be a triangular contest between the BJP, the Tipra Motha and the Left Front. The BJP and the Tipra Motha are members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but are contesting these elections separately. Talking about the Left Front, it comprises the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Forward Bloc, the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (India).
Additionally, the Congress and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) are also contesting the polls.
Who are the candidates?
|Serial Number
|Constituency
|TMP
|BJP
|Left Front
|1
|Damchharra–Jampui
|Bhaba Ranjan Reang
|Rabindra Reang
|Barendra Reang
|2
|Machmara
|Swapan Kumar Chakma
|Manju Rani Sarkar
|Babul Debnath
|3
|Dasda–Kanchanpur
|Umasankar Reang
|Sailendra Nath
|Ramakanta Nath
|4
|Karamchhara
|Ratish Tripura
|Bimal Kanti Chakma
|Sadhan Chakma
|5
|Chhawmanu
|Hangsa Kumar Tripura
|Esmel Joy Tripura
|Khusiram Tripura
|6
|Manu–Chailengta
|Hollywood Chakma
|Sukesh Datta Barua
|Rahul Das
|7
|Demchhara–Kachuchhara
|Dhirendra Debbarma
|Bipin Debbarma
|Badarbhum Halam
|8
|Ganganagar–Gandachhara
|Khtrojoy Reang
|Bhumika Nanda Reang
|Dhanchamani Reang
|9
|Halahali–Asharambari
|Prasmit Debbarma
|Ananta Debbarma
|Karim Debbarma
|10
|Kulai–Champahour
|Rajeswar Debbarma
|Bimal Debbarma
|Atul Debbarma
|11
|Maharanipur–Teliamura
|Utpal Debbarma (Uomthai)
|Billow Jamatia
|Ratan Kishore Jamatia
|12
|Ramchandraghat
|James Debbarma
|Devid Debbarma
|Samaresh Debbarma
|13
|Simna–Tamakari
|Rabindra Debbarma
|Indrajit Debbarma
|Amulya Debbarma
|14
|Bodhjungnagar–Wakkinagar
|Runiel Debbarma
|Ranabir Debbarma
|Sanjit Debbarma
|15
|Jirania
|Jagadish Debbarma
|Abhijit Debbarma
|Radhacharan Debbarma
|16
|Mandainagar–Pulinpur
|Jiten Debbarma
|Rajesh Debbarma
|Surjya Debbarma
|17
|Pekuarjala–Janmejoynagar
|Gita Debbarma
|Majee Debbarma
|Brajalal Debbarma
|18
|Takarjala–Jampaijala
|Suraj Debbarma
|Nirmal Debbarma
|Benilal Debbarma
|19
|Amtali–Golaghati
|Buddha Kumar Debbarma
|Kanuraj Debbarma
|Brinda Debbarma
|20
|Killa–Bagma
|Purna Chandra Jamatia
|Amar Jamatia
|Amrita Sadhan Jamatia
|21
|Maharani–Chelagang
|Chandra Kumar Jamatia
|
Samrat Jamatia
|Haradhan Jamatia
|22
|Kathalia–Mirja–Rajapur
|David Murasing
|Padma Lochan Tripura
|Parikshit Murasing
|23
|Ampinagar
|Kamal Kalai
|Sadagar Kalai
|Prithwiraj Koloi
|24
|Raima Valley
|Dhananjoy Tripura
|Samir Ranjan Tripura
|Sumati Ranjan Chakma
|25
|Nutanbazar–Malbasa
|Sujoy Uchoi
|Abindra Reang
|Magendra Reang
|26
|Birchandranagar–Kalashi
|Kenaram Reang
|Sanjib Reang
|Narendra Reang
|27
|Purba Muhuripur–Buratali
|Debajit Tripura
|Abhijit Tripura
|Barjung Tripura
|28
|Silachhari–Manubankul
|Manindra Tripura
|Kanijaong Mog
|Uchathoi Mog
What about the voters?
As per the information provided by the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC), around 9.62 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in the TTAADC elections this year. Of these, 4.82 lakh are male, 4.80 lakh are female and six are third gender voters.