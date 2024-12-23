Three Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Tripura’s Agartala for illegal entry into India

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The three men were arrested from Agartala.

Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Tripura’s Agartala Railway Station for illegal entry into India, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Agartala Government Railway Police said. The arrest was made following a joint operation by Agartala police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force and the intelligence department.

Those apprehended were identified as Chhoton Das, 19, Bishnu Chandra Das, 20, and Mohammad Malik, 30. They hailed from Noakhali and Habiganj, the police stated. Reportedly, three of them had arrived at the railway station intending to board a train to another state.

Initial investigation indicated that they were travelling to Kolkata, the police added. Following their arrest, the suspects were taken to Agartala GRP Police Station for further interrogation. Officials suspected that more individuals may be connected to the case and more arrests are anticipated.

A case has been registered at the Agartala GRP Police Station and the suspects are scheduled to be presented in court on Monday.

175 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants identified in Delhi

On Sunday, the Delhi Police said that they have identified 175 people during their verification drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the national capital. "Concerned about the growing number of undocumented immigrants, the Outer District Police has launched a series of targeted operations and joint checks in various areas under its jurisdiction," the police officer said. He further added that special teams, including personnel from local police stations, district foreigner cells, and specialised units, have been deployed to conduct door-to-door checks and gather intelligence on suspected illegal immigrants.

"Verification efforts extended beyond the district, with teams dispatched to the native places of these individuals in coordination with local police in their respective areas to authenticate their identities," he added.

Police said that the verification drives are part of a broader initiative to identify and repatriate individuals living in the national capital without valid legal documents.

(With agency inputs)