Protests in Tripura amid concerns over Bangladesh building embankments along India border

Agartala:

Tipra Motha Party (TMP), ruling BJP's aly in the state, is holding protests against the construction of embankments by the Bangladesh government along the border with Tripura.

The demonstration took place in Belonia, where protestors attempted to move towards the India-Bangladesh border. However, police intervened and prevented them from proceeding.

Protesters carried banners reading "We hate Bangladesh government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus" and engaged in heated exchanges with police officers over being blocked from reaching the border to voice their concerns.

TMP founder and chief, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, previously urged the Central government to adopt a firmer policy towards Bangladesh. He accused the neighbouring country of supporting fundamentalist groups that allegedly target Hindu minorities.

Bangladesh building dams neaer Tripura border?

Debbarma warned that the construction of embankments by Bangladesh posed a threat to the district headquarters of Belonia and Kailashahar (in Unakoti district).

The construction has sparked panic in parts of South Tripura and Unakoti districts, with residents fearing that the upcoming monsoon season could bring severe flooding, potentially damaging significant government and private property.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that the issue concerning the Unakoti district has been communicated to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He added that the situation in South Tripura is currently being studied, and detailed findings have been shared with the Centre for necessary action.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometre-long border with Bangladesh, which forms about 21% of the total India-Bangladesh border. The state is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides — north, west, and south — while its eastern side is bordered by the Indian states of Assam and Mizoram.

Key border districts include South Tripura, Gomati, Sepahijala, West Tripura, Khowai, Dhalai, North Tripura, and Unakoti. Towns like Belonia (in South Tripura) and Kailashahar (in Unakoti) are located close to the international boundary.

The border is marked by rivers such as the Muhuri, which flows near Belonia. The construction of embankments by the Bangladesh government near this river has caused concern in Tripura. Locals and political groups fear that these embankments, reportedly built close to the zero line (within 150 yards of the border), may violate bilateral agreements like the 1974 Indira-Mujib pact.