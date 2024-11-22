Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in Tripura, RPF, BSF conduct joint operations.

In coordinated operations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended multiple Bangladeshi nationals attempting to illegally enter India at two railway stations in Tripura. The suspects, including women and children, had planned to travel to Delhi for labor work after crossing the border with the assistance of touts.

Four Bangladeshi nationals detained at Dharmanagar station

On November 21, 2024, the RPF and the 97th Battalion of BSF Shipinjuri conducted a search operation aboard train number 14619 DN Tripura Sundari Express at Dharmanagar station.

Details of Apprehended Individuals:

Fazar Ali (Male, 60)

Hanifa (Male, 30)

Md. Rabbi (Male, 18)

Alha Begum (Female, 50)

All detainees are Bangladeshi nationals who reportedly entered India through the Sonamura border in the Sepahijala district, Tripura. They disclosed paying ₹5,000 each to an Indian tout for the illegal crossing. Their intended destination was Delhi for labor work.

Following legal formalities, the BSF 97th Battalion took the detainees into custody for further investigation.

12 Bangladeshi nationals detained at Teliamura Railway Station

In a separate operation at Teliamura Railway Station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and BSF detained 12 Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors.

Details of the detained group: Md Siddique (Male, 60), along with his family members, including three women and children, identified their address as Uttar Jaliya Para, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

The detainees entered India through the Silachari area in the Gomati district of Tripura, facilitated by a Bangladeshi tout. They planned to travel to Delhi in search of work.

Recoveries made: Two mobile phones (one Nokia and one Symphony keypad model).

The group has been handed over to the BSF for further legal action under immigration laws.

Heightened security measures

These operations highlight the ongoing challenge of illegal cross-border migration in Tripura. Authorities have increased surveillance along key routes and railway stations to prevent such activities and ensure the safety of the region. Investigations are underway to identify the touts facilitating these crossings.

