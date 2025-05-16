Sikkim celebrates 50th statehood day with grand celebrations and tribute to Operation Sindoor Sikkim celebrates its 50th Statehood Day with a tricolor rally and reflections on progress, unity, and national security, marking half a century since it became India’s 22nd state.

Gangtok:

Today, the people of Sikkim are celebrating the state's 50th Statehood Day, marking the historic moment when Sikkim officially became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975. Before this, the region was under the rule of the Chogyal (King), and the day also marks the establishment of democracy in the state.

On this milestone, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) organised a grand tricolour rally, which began at MG Marg and made its way to the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. The rally, which drew large crowds, was also an expression of support for the Indian Armed Forces in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror operation. The rally served as a demonstration of unity with the rest of the country, and as a tribute to the success of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure.

PM Modi extends warm wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of the state’s 50th anniversary. On Twitter (formerly X), PM Modi wrote, "Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood! Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper."

CM Tamang reflects on the state's historic journey

Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also shared his thoughts on this historic day. In a post, he said, “On this historic day, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sikkim becoming a state, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to every Sikkimese. May 16, 1975, marked a crucial turning point in our history. It was the day Sikkim formally became a part of the Indian Union and embraced a future filled with promises, unity, and democratic aspirations. Together, we continue to work towards building a Sikkim that is visionary, inclusive, environmentally conscious, and deeply rooted in its identity and values."

SKM holds tricolor rally in support of unity and Operation Sindoor

The SKM’s Executive President, Kunga Nima Lepcha, addressed the participants of the tricolour rally, saying, "Today marks the 50th Statehood Day of Sikkim. I extend my gratitude and best wishes to all the people present on this historic occasion. The Chief Minister directed us to organize this tricolour rally as a tribute to India’s victory over terrorism. It is a symbolic gesture of our unity with the rest of the nation. Additionally, this rally is a way of expressing our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor, which has effectively neutralized the terrorists who were involved in inhuman and brutal activities. Today, we come together to show our solidarity with the entire country."

A day of reflection and unity

As Sikkim celebrates its remarkable journey over the past five decades, the state also reflects on the progress it has made since joining the Indian Union. From a historical monarchy to a democratic state, Sikkim has witnessed immense growth in infrastructure, education, and tourism while preserving its unique cultural identity.

The 50th Statehood Day celebrations also serve as a reminder of the state's commitment to unity, progress, and national security, with Operation Sindoor standing as a testament to India's resilience in combating terrorism.

The celebrations today highlight Sikkim's pride in its democratic values, the collective effort to safeguard national unity, and its continuous growth as a key part of India.