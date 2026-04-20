When was the last Aizawl Municipal Corporation election held and who won it? Full details

Aizawl:

The upcoming elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) will see a total of 68 candidates competing for 19 seats. Among those contesting are 28 women, reflecting notable female participation in the civic polls.

The three main political parties in the state—the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Congress—have each fielded 19 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forward 11 nominees for the election.

State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana confirmed that no candidate chose to withdraw their nomination papers by the final deadline on Monday, leaving the full list of contestants unchanged.

Voting is scheduled to take place on April 21, while the counting of votes will be carried out on April 27. The election will determine representatives for the 19-member urban local body.

According to official figures, more than 2.37 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots. This includes around 1.28 lakh women voters.

In a step towards inclusive voting, the Mizoram Election Department has introduced a home voting facility. This initiative is aimed at assisting over 2,700 individuals, including elderly residents, persons with disabilities, and those suffering from serious illnesses, allowing them to vote from their homes.

About last Aizawl Municipal Corporation election

The last election to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) was conducted on February 16, 2021. The results gave a clear majority to the Mizo National Front (MNF), which emerged as the leading party in the civic body.

In the election outcome, the MNF won 11 seats. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) secured six seats and became the main opposition party in the corporation. The Indian National Congress managed to win two seats.

Following the formation of the new council, the MNF took charge of the municipal body. Lalrinenga Sailo, who was elected from Ward 1, was chosen as the mayor. R Thanglura, councillor from Ward 12, was appointed as the deputy mayor.

The Aizawl Municipal Corporation itself was set up in 2010 under the Mizoram Municipalities Act, 2007. It continues to function as the key civic body responsible for administration and urban governance in Aizawl.