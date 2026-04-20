Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls 2026: Full poll schedule, parties, candidates and wards

Aizawl:

Preparations for the upcoming election to the 19 wards of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) are nearly complete, with nearly 94 per cent of senior citizens, people with disability (PwD), and individuals with chronic illnesses have already cast their votes through the home voting facility. According to the Mizoram State Election Commission, out of 2,768 senior citizens, PwDs, and people with chronic illnesses who had registered for the home voting service, 2,594 exercised their franchise. The special home voting process, aimed at ensuring inclusive participation, began on Monday and concluded on Thursday.

Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls 2026: Schedule, parties, candidates and wards

Polling for the 19-member Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be held on April 21, while counting of votes is scheduled for April 27.

A total of 68 candidates, including 28 women, are contesting the elections. The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) have fielded candidates in all 19 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 11 wards.

Out of the 19 wards, six are reserved for women. Additionally, seven women candidates—three each from ZPM and MPCC, and one from MNF—are contesting from general (unreserved) seats.

Officials said that 2,769 voters have registered for the special service across all wards, with the process expected to be completed within four days.

The civic polls are being closely watched as a key test for the ZPM government, which came to power on December 8, 2023, and has since faced electoral setbacks in the Sinlung Hills Council, the Dampa Assembly by-election, and the Lai Autonomous District Council. The elections are also crucial for the MNF, which has governed the AMC for two consecutive terms, and for the MPCC, which is attempting to regain political ground after securing just one seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

What happened in the last Aizawl Municipal Corporation election?

The last election to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) was conducted on February 16, 2021. The results gave a clear majority to the Mizo National Front (MNF), which emerged as the leading party in the civic body.

In the election outcome, the MNF won 11 seats. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) secured six seats and became the main opposition party in the corporation. The Indian National Congress managed to win two seats.

Following the formation of the new council, the MNF took charge of the municipal body. Lalrinenga Sailo, who was elected from Ward 1, was chosen as the mayor. R Thanglura, councillor from Ward 12, was appointed as the deputy mayor.

The Aizawl Municipal Corporation itself was set up in 2010 under the Mizoram Municipalities Act, 2007. It continues to function as the key civic body responsible for administration and urban governance in Aizawl.