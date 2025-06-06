NDRF joins agencies in search for Indore woman missing Meghalaya, days after husband's body found Sonam Raghuvanshi remains missing after her husband, Raja, was found murdered in a gorge in Meghalaya, as rescue teams battle challenging terrain, while calls for a CBI investigation intensify.

Shillong:

In a tragic turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi, a newlywed from Indore, has gone missing, and her husband Raja Raghuvanshi was found murdered in a gorge in Meghalaya. The couple had been on their honeymoon, but what began as a joyous occasion quickly turned into a nightmare. Raja's body was discovered deep inside a gorge in the Weisawdong area on June 2, while Sonam's whereabouts remain unknown despite an intensive search operation.

Challenging terrain Hampers Search for Sonam

Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been working tirelessly to locate Sonam in the treacherous terrain of Meghalaya. The search has been severely hampered by the steep and slippery gorge, making it one of the most difficult terrains encountered in India. Inspectors on the ground reported that despite rappelling efforts, they could not reach the bottom of the 300-foot gorge due to low visibility, wet soil, and dangerous conditions.

The rescue operation, which involves over 50 personnel from multiple agencies, has been hindered by bad weather and dense forest cover. A drone was deployed, but continuous rainfall has rendered it ineffective, further complicating the search.

A Breakthrough: Black raincoat found

In a potential breakthrough, a black raincoat with stains was found near the site, but its significance remains unclear. Forensics will need to determine if the stains are blood and whether the raincoat belonged to Sonam. This discovery has only added to the mystery of her disappearance, and authorities are working hard to piece together the evidence.

Calls for CBI investigation into Raja’s death

Back in Indore, Raja’s family is calling for a CBI investigation into his death. Raja’s body was returned home on Wednesday, and his grieving father collapsed upon seeing it. His brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, claims that Raja was kidnapped before being murdered, and a large poster outside their home demands justice for the slain man.

With family members pressing for clarity, Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured them that the case is being investigated with utmost urgency. The tragic incident has shocked the state, which is known for its welcoming tourism environment.

A state in shock

The shocking case has raised questions about safety for tourists in Meghalaya, a state known for its lush landscapes and popular tourist spots. This marks the second tourist-related death in the state this year, following the discovery of a Hungarian tourist's body in April.