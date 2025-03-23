Meghalaya: Shillong traffic police makes helmets mandatory for children riding on two-wheelers The move came after it was observed that while parents and guardians riding two-wheelers wear helmets, children riding as pillion passengers or standing in front are left without head protection.

In a bid to enhance road safety, the Shillong Traffic Police has mandated that children riding pillion or standing in front of riders on two-wheelers must wear helmets. The new rule, announced by the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, is aimed at reducing the risk of head injuries and fatalities among young riders in the event of accidents.

While it is common for adult riders to wear helmets, it has been observed that children, whether seated behind or standing in front of the rider, often go without proper head protection. This exposes them to a significant risk of serious injuries or even death if an accident occurs. Syiem expressed concern over this and emphasized the importance of ensuring children wear helmets to prevent such tragedies.

The move is part of a broader effort to improve road safety across Meghalaya, where wearing helmets is mandatory for both riders and pillion passengers. The advisory issued on March 20, 2025, clearly states that parents and guardians must take responsibility for ensuring that children are properly protected during their travels on two-wheelers.

The Shillong Traffic Police has warned that failure to comply with this new regulation will result in penalties as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Parents and guardians are urged to adhere to this important safety measure to avoid fines and, more importantly, to protect their children.

“Parents and guardians must understand that wearing helmets is not just about following the law but ensuring the safety of their children on the road,” said SP Vivek Syiem. "We urge everyone to take this responsibility seriously."

Meghalaya's new rule comes amid growing concerns over road safety, particularly for children, who are often more vulnerable in traffic accidents. By mandating helmets for children, the Shillong Traffic Police hopes to reduce the risk of tragic accidents and create a safer road environment for all. The initiative has received support from local residents and traffic authorities, with many acknowledging the need for stronger safety measures to protect young lives.

As this new regulation is enforced, the Shillong Traffic Police hopes it will encourage more widespread use of helmets, improving safety for both riders and passengers on the roads of Shillong.