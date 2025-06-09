Indore man's murder: Meghalaya CM Sangma says probe not yet complete, facts will come out soon Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said Sonam and others have surrendered and they have also given their statement. The investigation will now proceed, he added.

Shillong:

Hours after Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered before police in Gazipur in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the probe is not yet complete and different facts will come out soon only after proper police investigation.

Facts about Sonam's role in murder case will come out soon

In an exclusive interview to India TV, Conrad Sangma said different facts about Sonam's big role, how it happened, who gave the direction and all these will come out only after the police investigation.

He said those committed this murder have confessed their guilt and all the accused will be remanded by the police in this case.

Emotional situation for Sonam's family, says Sangma

He said Sonam and others have surrendered and they have also given their statement. The investigation will now proceed. The Meghalaya chief minister also added that this is an emotional situation for Sonam's family as the whole family is going through mental stress.

Earlier in the day, DGP I Nongrang said Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men, hired by his wife, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Speaking to PTI, she said the wife, Sonam, surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids.

Of the three arrested men, two are from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and one from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, she said.

According to PTI Video, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said one more was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Monday.

What happened exactly?

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Sohra area in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2, while a search for his wife was underway.

"One person was picked up from UP, and another two accused were apprehended from Indore by the SIT," the DGP said.

"Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station in UP, and was subsequently arrested," she added.

Nongrang said the arrested men had revealed that the wife had hired them to kill Raghuvanshi.

According to PTI Video, the East Khasi Hills SP said, “The first person arrested was Akash Rajput, 19 years old, from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. The second was Vishal Singh Chauhan, 22 years old, from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The third was Raj Singh Khushwaha, 21 years old, also from Indore."

Sonam currently in police custody

"Sonam Raghuvanshi is currently in police custody. This afternoon, we arrested Anand Kurmi, 23 years old, from Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh," the SP said.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash, in a statement, said, "Sonam Raghuvanshi, Govindnagar Khadsa, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, aged about 24 years, was found in the night at Kashi Dhaba situated on the Varanasi Ghazipur main road. She was sent to Sadar Hospital for initial treatment and then kept in One Stop Centre..."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the state police for cracking the case that had shocked the nation.

"Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case... 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant… well done," he posted on X earlier in the day.