Tensions escalate in Imphal West after Meitei man goes missing near Leimakhong army camp

Tensions rise in Imphal West after 55-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu Singh from the Meitei community goes missing near the Leimakhong Army Camp, amid ongoing ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

November 26, 2024
Tension flared in Imphal West on Tuesday following the disappearance of 55-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a member of the Meitei community, who worked at the Leimakhong Army Camp in Kangpokpi, was last seen on Monday when he left his village, Loitang Khunou, to report for duty. His mobile phone has been switched off since, sparking concerns among his family.

The police and Army are currently conducting joint search operations in the area adjoining the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district. Singh had been serving in the army camp since grievances between ethnic communities erupted in May 2023, which displaced many Meitei residents from the Kuki-inhabited areas.

As news spread, villagers from Loitang Khunou attempted to go to Leimakhong to search for Singh but were stopped by security forces at Kanto Sabal to avoid riotous incidents. The crowd responded by blocking the road by rocks. Authorities have blocked the path to control movements.

The disappearance occurs at a time when the ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities is taking a toll on more than 250 lives and thousands of others displaced. The situation still remains tense, and the public has been advised to remain calm while investigations proceed into the incident.

