Security forces seize weapons, IEDs in Manipur, two cadres apprehended Security forces in Manipur seized weapons, explosives, and ammunition while apprehending two militants in multiple intelligence-driven operations.

In a series of intelligence-driven operations, security forces in Manipur seized a cache of weapons, explosives, and ammunition while apprehending two suspected militants. The operations, conducted jointly by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, took place across the Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Churachandpur districts.

According to an official statement, the security forces detained two individuals affiliated with various armed groups. They recovered eight weapons, several improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition, and other war-like materials. These actions are part of ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and curb insurgent activities.

In another significant operation on February 21, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, uncovered five IEDs in the Maojang village area of Tengnoupal district. After obtaining the necessary clearances, the explosives were neutralized on-site to prevent any potential threats.

A day later, on February 22, security personnel conducted another intelligence-led raid in Phunlo Maring, Imphal East. The operation resulted in the recovery of multiple firearms, including a bolt-action rifle, five 9mm pistols, a 9mm carbine machine gun, and a locally-made machine gun. Additionally, grenades, ammunition, and other military-grade supplies were seized.

Further strengthening their crackdown on militant networks, the Indian Army and Manipur Police apprehended a suspected member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in Moirang on the same day. During initial interrogation, the detainee reportedly confirmed his allegiance to the group.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles achieved a breakthrough by capturing a key operative of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA), a group not part of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. Acting on credible intelligence, including technical surveillance, security forces tracked and detained the suspect. Initial questioning confirmed his involvement in illegal activities.

All apprehended individuals and seized materials have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation. Officials emphasized that these operations reflect the continued commitment of security forces to restoring peace and stability in Manipur.

(Inputs from ANI)