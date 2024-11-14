Centre declares parts of Manipur as ‘disturbed areas’ under AFSPA | List of affected regions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel during a search operation and area dominance in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur.

The Union government has reintroduced the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas in Manipur, including Jiribam, because of communal violence. The operation is aimed at facilitating security operations amid ongoing violence. This order follows a previous national policy that exempted these six areas from the AFSPA.

Reinstatement of AFSPA in six police station areas

The Union Home Ministry announced the re-imposition of AFSPA in Sekmai and Lamsang (Imphal West), Lamlai (Imphal East), Jiribam, Leimakhong (Kangpokpi), Moirang (Bishnupur) in Manipur. The decision reflects the volatile situation in the region due to ethnic tensions.

The center declares parts of Manipur as 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA

Background of the ongoing violence

More than 200 people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced since clashes broke out in the Meitei and Kuki Jo communities last year. Violence has escalated after the discovery of a mutilated body and subsequent attacks in the town of Jiribam.

Security issues escalate in Jiribam

In a recent encounter, a dozen militants attacked a police station and an CRPF camp. Soon after, six civilians, including women and children, were abducted by armed militants, raising security concerns in the region.

