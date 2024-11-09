Saturday, November 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. North East
  4. Manipur
  5. Manipur: Woman killed in Vishnupur district amid ongoing communal violence

Manipur: Woman killed in Vishnupur district amid ongoing communal violence

A woman was shot dead in Manipur’s Vishnupur district, intensifying communal violence. Rising tensions follow similar violence in Jiribam, where multiple homes were burned. Read the latest updates on the ongoing Manipur conflict.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Imphal Updated on: November 09, 2024 15:46 IST
Manipur Imphal
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Imphal: A village volunteer stands guard in conflict-hit Manipur.

A woman was shot dead by suspected hills-based terrorists while she was working in paddy fields in Manipur’s Vishnupur district on Sunday. The terrorists reportedly opened fire from hilly areas in the lower Imphal valley, triggering earlier violence among locals who accused the central forces of being ineffective in preventing such attacks.

Tension escalated in Jiribam district after the second incident

The murder followed the killing of a 31-year-old woman two days ago at Zairon Hmar village in Jiribam. Six houses were burned, and the next day, a woman’s charred body was found.

Escalating ethnic violence

More than 200 people have been killed in communal clashes in the Meiteis and Kuki communities of Imphal Valley since May last year, leaving thousands homeless and additional security measures have now been put in place in the affected areas.

Also read | Northeast Frontier Railway introduces QR code ticketing for cashless convenience across all major stations

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Manipur Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Manipur News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement