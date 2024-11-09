Manipur: Woman killed in Vishnupur district amid ongoing communal violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Imphal: A village volunteer stands guard in conflict-hit Manipur.

A woman was shot dead by suspected hills-based terrorists while she was working in paddy fields in Manipur’s Vishnupur district on Sunday. The terrorists reportedly opened fire from hilly areas in the lower Imphal valley, triggering earlier violence among locals who accused the central forces of being ineffective in preventing such attacks.

Tension escalated in Jiribam district after the second incident

The murder followed the killing of a 31-year-old woman two days ago at Zairon Hmar village in Jiribam. Six houses were burned, and the next day, a woman’s charred body was found.

Escalating ethnic violence

More than 200 people have been killed in communal clashes in the Meiteis and Kuki communities of Imphal Valley since May last year, leaving thousands homeless and additional security measures have now been put in place in the affected areas.

