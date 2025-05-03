Manipur marks two years of ethnic conflict, calls for bandh to remember victims A police official stated that due to the shutdown, shops, markets, business establishments, government and non-government offices, banks, and educational institutions were closed, while most vehicles, except those of security forces, remained off the roads.

Imphal:

Manipur has completed two years of ongoing ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities, leading to a bandh (strike) called by various groups in the region. The bandh, held to commemorate those who lost their lives during the violence, had a significant impact across many areas of the state. During the bandh, several roads were deserted, and schools and offices were closed. The police were also deployed in key locations to maintain law and order.

Various groups call for bandh

The two-year anniversary of the ethnic violence in Manipur prompted multiple organizations to call for a shutdown on Saturday. The "Coordinating Committee on Meitei Integrity" (COCOMI) called for a bandh in the valley districts, while the "Zomi Students' Federation" (ZSF) and the Kuki Students' Organization (KSO) organized the bandh in the hilly districts. The bandh affected both the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the Kuki-majority hilly areas, disrupting normal life. Businesses were closed, public transport was halted, and schools, colleges, and other institutions remained shut in many parts of the state.

Tributes and events in honour of the deceased

As part of the bandh, events were organized to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the conflict. In Imphal, a candlelight procession was planned to honor the victims. Additionally, in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, the Kuki community marked a "Day of Separation," calling for the creation of a separate region. COCOMI organised the "Manipur People's Convention" at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, urging people to join the public gathering. To prevent any untoward incidents, security forces were deployed at key locations across the state.

Death toll and displacement

According to officials, the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities began on this very day in 2023. Since then, more than 260 people have been killed, and nearly 1,500 others have been injured in the clashes. The violence has also caused the displacement of over 70,000 people, who were forced to leave their homes and seek refuge elsewhere.

Tensions continue

The ongoing violence has raised serious concerns about the ethnic divide in the region and the state's ability to bring lasting peace. Despite several attempts at dialogue, the situation remains tense, with both communities continuing to demand political and territorial concessions. The two-year anniversary of the conflict has once again brought the deep divisions within Manipur to the forefront, and it remains to be seen whether the ongoing calls for a separate Kuki region and the Meitei demand for territorial integrity will lead to any resolution in the future.

The bandh and the commemorative events serve as a reminder of the devastating impact of the violence on the people of Manipur, as well as the urgent need for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

(PTI inputs)