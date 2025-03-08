Manipur: Inter-district bus attacked on first free movement day, security forces retaliate Union Minister Amit Shah recently held a meeting and directed officials to ensure free movement across the state from March 8. Earlier in December 2024, the administration tried to ensure free movement, but no passengers showed up back then.

In the latest development, an Inter-state bus of the Manipur state transport was attacked in Kangpokpi on Saturday after the services were resumed for the first time after ethnic strife broke out in the northeastern state two years ago, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Imphal to Senapati district in hilly areas. Earlier in December last year, the state government’s attempt to resume public bus services from Imphal to Kangpokpi and Churachandpur failed when no passengers showed up at the Manipur State Transport (MST) station in Moirangkhom, Imphal.

The attack on the bus occurred when the passenger vehicle was pelted with stones by a mob in Kagpokpi district's Gamgiphai area, they said. In retaliation, the security forces fired tear gas shells and baton-charged the mob, leading to injuries to a few demonstrators, the officials said.

The buses to the Churachandpur and Senapati hill districts were flagged off from Imphal airport around 10 am without any passengers, and a large convoy of central forces, including army personnel, escorted the vehicles, they said.

The officials said that the Churachandpur-bound bus reached Kangvai without any hindrance after crossing the Bishnupur district. The bus was travelling to Senapati district via Kangpokpi and did not face any obstruction or blockade till Kanglatongbi in Imphal West district, they added.

The officials added that the state transport bus services resumed to "alleviate public inconveniences and as an initiative towards bringing normalcy in the state." Notably, the inter-district bus services resumed after Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently directed security forces to ensure the free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

While chairing a meeting to review the security situation in the state, he had said the Centre remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in the state and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard. Shah's meeting was the first one held after the imposition of the President's rule in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023.

(With PTI Inputs)