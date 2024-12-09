Manipur government lifts internet ban in nine districts including Churachandpur and Thoubal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Security personnel patrol in a sensitive area of Manipur

Manipur violence: The Manipur government today (December 9) withdrew the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts, including Churachandpur and Thoubal. According to an order issued by the state Home Department, the decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation.

The order issued by Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar said, "The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in the state and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet services, decided to lift all forms of temporary suspension of internet and data services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Jiribam, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl of Manipur with immediate effect".

Internet services suspended on November 16

Internet services were suspended in nine districts of Manipur on November 16 following violent unrest triggered by the discovery of the bodies of three women and three children in the Jiri and Barak rivers. The suspension of mobile internet services has been extended multiple times since then.

On November 19, the government decided to lift the suspension on broadband services, recognizing the challenges faced by healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and various offices. However, sharing of Wi-Fi or using hotspots was not permitted.

A December 9 order reiterated the request for all mobile internet users to refrain from activities that could threaten the general law and order situation in the state, which might lead to further temporary suspensions of internet services.

Manipur violence

The violence in Manipur has resulted in over 250 deaths and displaced thousands, involving ethnic conflicts between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year. The conflict between the Hindu Meitei and Christian Kuki communities revolves around competition for land and jobs.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

